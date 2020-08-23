Veteran heavyweight Alexander Povetkin got up from the canvas to score a knockout of the year in a must-see match

Photo by DAZN USA / Twitter Alexander Povetkin hit Dillian Whyte with a punch of the year.

Alexander Povetkin, a 40-year-old Russian boxer, may have secured the knockout of the year.

The veteran heavyweight had been dropped twice in the fourth round of his match against Dillian Whyte.

But then in the fifth he masterfully hit Whyte with an uppercut so powerful, it knocked the Briton out before his back had even hit the canvas.

Watch the beautiful finish below.

Veteran heavyweight Alexander Povetkin got up from the canvas to score a knockout of the year against Dillian Whyte in a must-see match.

The bout took place in Matchroom Sport group managing director Eddie Hearn’s backyard – a finale to his four-event residency at “Fight Camp,” which is a behind-closed doors venue designed to keep fighters, staff, and media safe from the coronavirus.

“Fight Camp” was unlike anything Hearn had promoted before.

There was pre-fight cricket in the British boxing bubble earlier in the week, post weigh-in karaoke on Friday, and plenty of pyrotechnics Saturday as the two heavyweights made their ring-walks with the skyscrapers of London’s financial district peeking through the star-lit skyline in the distance.

Whyte boxed patiently and comfortably in the opening rounds, appearing happy to accumulate the points necessary to secure a decision win, if not a stoppage sooner.

Victory for the Briton would have forced a mandated shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight championship, and with Povetkin down twice in round four, Whyte – and his promoter Hearn – may have felt they were minutes from that guaranted payday next year.

But then the fifth round happened. And Povetkin, who won Olympic gold 16 years ago, landed one of the greatest punches of his entire career in his 39th pro fight in 2020, aged 40.

Sensing White was throwing a straight right, Povetkin was able to evade the shot entirely by dipping to his left and, with his fist cocked from deep, he pulled the trigger for a well-timed uppercut which cracked his opponent on the chin.

The technically-exquisite manoeuvre produced a punch so powerful, Whyte was knocked out before his back had even hit the canvas. And it was from there where he failed to make the count, and did not rise again until minutes had passed.

It was all over.

Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Whyte was on his back, knocked out, in the fifth round.

It was heartbreak for Whyte, as the mandatory shot at a world title was ripped away from him.

But for Povetkin, it was poker-faced jubilation as the Russian showed there is life in the old dog yet with a statement win over a top-10 opponent.

Watch the finish right here:

HOLY SHIT POVETKIN JUST DID THAT pic.twitter.com/cauFrB0nbL — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 22, 2020

Here’s another angle:

Ringside angle of Povetkin's KO. ???? pic.twitter.com/XVlRO3zQyM — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 22, 2020

“I felt like I was in some dream. The fight was over, virtually,” the promoter Hearn said post-fight, thinking victory for Whyte had been secured by the fourth.

“Povetkin started well, Dillian Whyte was measuring up and had a great finish to the third round. Then he has two heavy knockdowns in the fourth round. I know I felt, and a lot of people felt, that it was over.

“But this is the drama of the sport that we love. This is the drama of heavyweight boxing – one punch can change everything. And tonight, one punch just completely changed the fight.

“There’s that uppercut that some believe Whyte is susceptible to and Povetkin slipped right under and delivered it. Unbelievable. It is a shock.

“We knew how good Povetkin was and we knew how dangerous he was. Dillan Whyte had that fight virtually in the bag but we know how dangerous these elite heavyweights can be. It was just a thrilling knockout on a thrilling night. I’m pretty much lost for words.”

Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Alexander Povetkin was victorious.

Earlier in the night, Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight championship belts with a unanimous decision win over Delfine Persoon.

The Taylor vs. Persoon rematch was booked at “Fight Camp” because of a competitive first bout last year, which the Irishwoman won.

The second fight proved just as thrilling as Taylor’s razor accuracy opened small cuts, potentially broke Persoon’s nose, and caused big bruising on her cheek.

As Persoon was the bigger and more unrelenting puncher, Taylor did not escape unharmed as a hematoma matured on her forehead.

By the end, the judges scored the fight in favour of Taylor, who extended her run of wins to 2-0 against Persoon and 16-0 in her career to date.

Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor edged Delfine Persoon again.

“I think it was a lot more convincing tonight even though it was a tough fight,” said Taylor.

“But … it’s always going to be a tough fight against someone like that and you’re going to have to dig deep and show a lot of heart at some stage during the fight. But I think I did that well, I boxed well.”

The media then asked Taylor if she would entertain a trilogy bout after two hard-fought, TV-friendly wins.

“C’mon, give me a break!” she said.

