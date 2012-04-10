WATCH: Porn Stars Unite Against Rick Santorum

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum’s campaign is on its last legs — and the adult film industry wants it to stay that way.



Four porn stars from adult film company Vivid Entertainment have teamed up with the online comedy site Jest.com to launch a campaign against Santorum, who has made opposition to the porn industry a central pillar of his campaign platform.

The video, “Porn Stars Against Santorum,” is shot in the style of a PSA, with the four adult film performers dressed in “street clothes.” They address the camera directly and envision what the world would be like without porn (“pizza delivery boys with nothing to dream about,” “people masturbating to Facebook photos” etc.).

The video ends by asking viewers to take part in a “2012 Wank-off” on May 1st at 8 p.m., to protest Santorum’s crusade against the porn industry because “together we can enfranchise ourselves through the power of incessant masturbation.”

Watch the video below.



h/t BuzzFeed

