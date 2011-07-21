SFW: How To Watch Porn At Work (And Get Away With It)

Photo: Dylan Love

Harris Interactive conducted a poll on employee’s online video habits at work. While workers are consuming your standard news clips and viral videos, the poll found that 3% of people are watching porn at work.That statistic begs a few questions. Who is this wild minority? Why are they indulging in behaviour like this? Perhaps most interestingly — how do they do it?



We did some “research” to figure it out. Here’s our advice on how to watch porn at work and get away with it.

