WATCH: Police Chase Down One Sex Offender, Another Escapes Through A River

This video obtained by ABC News shows the dramatic arrest of a dangerous sex offender who escaped from jail in Queensland.

It shows another offender getting away by running through a river.

Moments after Algana Tiers, 26, and Tyrone Speechley, 25, emerged topless from bushland on the side of the road officers stopped Tiers while Speechley got away.

As Tiers was chased down Speechley kept running into a river where he paused to take off his shoes and kept running on the other side.

The pair broke out of their GPS tracking equipment when they escaped from the Townsville contingency accommodation on Monday night.

Police dog squads and helicopters have joined the search for Speechley. More at ABC News.

