Here's what the PlayStation 5 looks like in action

SonyThe PlayStation 5 and the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, alongside various accessories.
- Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 console is scheduled to launch on November 12.
- Though we’ve seen games running on the console, and even seen the hardware taken apart, we’ve yet to see what the user experience is like.
- Sony debuted the PS5 operating system and detailed its functionality in a new video, which is embedded below.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.