A heart-pounding video of a lizard escaping a minefield of snakes is going viral

The first episode of “Planet Earth II,” the sequel to BBC’s acclaimed documentary miniseries, aired Sunday. And it was amazing.
Possibly the most stirring moment in the episode involved a lone lizard and a minefield of snakes.
It’s shot (and edited) cleverly to resemble a heart-pounding action thriller. But the moments of tension, bursts of speed, death-defying leaps, and near-captures are all real.
There’s dramatic tension.
And terror.
And biting!
Watch below, and see how it ends.
Possibly the greatest scene in documentary history. Incredible. #PlanetEarth2 pic.twitter.com/01dDjDJcdX
— ✏️ (@MrLukeJohnston) November 7, 2016
