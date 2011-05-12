WATCH: Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Mermaids Attack TV Spot

Among the many dangers faced by Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) on his quest to find the Fountain of Youth in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is a school of fierce, shark-jawed mermaids led by Astrid Berges-Frisbey. The latest TV spot shines a light on these beautiful, yet very deadly creatures. Check it out below,



Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides comes to theatres May 20th, 2011 and stars Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Richard Griffiths, Judi Dench, Stephen Graham, Gemma Ward. The film is directed by Rob Marshall.

