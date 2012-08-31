Watch The Painful Rap Video Pier 1 Imports Used To Train Employees Back In 2003

Back in 2003, Pier 1 decided to put tremendous effort into producing a rap video to train its employees.



At the time, the retailer dominated the home decor market. Since then, the retailer’s faced poor sales and near-bankruptcy.

Now the video’s on YouTube, with lines like “All the merchandise really makes me smile/there’s perfect stuff in every aisle.”

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

