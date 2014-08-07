How To Watch Tiger Woods At The PGA Championship Live Online On Thursday

Tiger Woods tees off with Phil Mickelson and Padraig Harrington at the PGA Championship at 8:35 a.m. eastern time on Thursday.

His first round will be wrapped up before television coverage of the tournament starts at 1 p.m. eastern on TNT.

Luckily, Tiger’s full first round will be streamed live online on PGA.com. The stream is free. You don’t need a cable subscription like you do with WatchESPN. All you have to do is put in your email.

Expectations are low for Tiger on Thursday. He hasn’t played well since making an earlier-than-expected return from back surgery. And now he’s nursing a separate back injury that forced him to withdraw from the WGC Firestone on Sunday.

