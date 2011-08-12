How To Watch The PGA Championship Online

Photo: Courtesy of Apple

The PGA has made it really easy to watch this week’s PGA Championship online.The best way to follow the action is probably by downloading the free PGA Championship app for your iPhone and iPad.



PGA.com has comprehensive online coverage featuring live video of marquee groups and a real-time leaderboard.

The app optimizes the website’s coverage to make following the tournament that much more convenient for those of you not stationed in front of a computer all day.

You can watch Tiger Woods’ live, right now, wherever you are, and check out our live blog here.

We complained about the absurdity of not being able to watch Tiger Woods‘ comeback at the Bridgestone last week. But the PGA has stepped up its game for the year’s last major.

