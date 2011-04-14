WATCH: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of "The Hobbit"

Peter Jackson has unveiled the very first 10-minute production video from behind-the-scenes of the set of The Hobbit. Check out the video below as the director goes back to Bilbo Baggins’ Bag End, and get an official look at the first few days of shooting.



Also, revealed is your first glimpse of the key cast on the set, including Andy Serkis, Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman and Richard Taylor of Weta Workshop, in which you also get to see some stunt preparation as well as weapon and costume work. Take a look!



The Hobbit comes to theatres November 2012 and stars Cate Blanchett, Saoirse Ronan, Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Martin Freeman, David Tennant, Ian McKellen, Christopher Lee. The film is directed by Peter Jackson.

