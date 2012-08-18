WATCH: Penélope Cruz Dons Mario's Iconic Suit In Nintendo's Latest Ad

Penelope Cruz makes a great Mario.

Photo: Screenshot / NintendoUKOfficial

Spanish actress Penélope Cruz is the latest celebrity to appear in an advertisement for Nintendo.Past celebrity spokespeople have included Joel McHale, Beyoncé, and “Sex and the City” star Kim Catrall.



Cruz appears alongside her sister Monica as they battle it out in Nintendo’s latest Super Mario Bros. 2, available for the Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL.

After a truly terrific battle, Monica emerges the victor and Penelope… well, she has a bet to keep.

Watch the funny minute-and-a-half clip below to see Penelope Cruz’s best imitation of the legendary Italian plumber.

