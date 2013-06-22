Paula Deen Releases Video Apology Over Racism Scandal: 'I Beg For Your Forgiveness'

Food Network star Paula Deen has released a pretty awkward video apology in response to the racism scandal that hit this week.



UPDATE: Moments after being released the video has been set to “private.”

Deen is being sued by the former manager of her Georgia restaurant Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House, who claims there was a culture of racial harassment at the restaurant.

“I want to apologise to everybody for the wrong that I’ve done,” she said in the video released Friday afternoon. “I want to learn and grow from this. Inappropriate, hurtful language it totally, totally unacceptable. … I beg you, my children, my team, my fans, my partners, I beg for your forgiveness.”

