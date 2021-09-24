150 people were stranded on top of the world’s highest observation wheel in Las Vegas. Terrifying videos show passengers trapped inside glass pods as they tilted precariously.

About 150 passengers were stranded on top of the High Roller observation wheel for 90 minutes. Joe Sohm / Visions of America / Universal Images Group via Getty Image

150 people were stranded on Las Vegas Strip’s High Roller observation wheel after it malfunctioned last Friday.

Videos of the malfunction show passengers sliding and clinging onto rails as the ride’s pods tilted.

Approximately 150 people were stranded on top of the world’s highest observation wheel last weekend, according to reports, with recent footage emerging showing passengers sliding around as the ride malfunctioned.

The High Roller Observation Wheel on Las Vegas Strip stopped working last Friday night due to “a network connectivity issue involving one of the cabins” that caused the ride to stop rotating, the ride’s owner Caesars Entertainment told KSNV.

Passengers were suspended 550 feet (167.64m) in the air for around 90 minutes while engineers worked to resume the wheel’s rotation and safely disembark passengers, according to KSNV.

Some of the stranded passengers recorded the terrifying incident and shared their footage on TikTok, racking up millions of views, Newsweek reported.

One video, shared by TikTok user @esmyyyyyy, shows passengers lying on the floor with their feet pressed against the glass windows as the pod tilts. “Scariest moment ever,” she said in the video.

@esmyyyyyy Reply to @livelyhippie and the fact that they acted like nothing happened after we got off is what got me mad ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

In another video shared by @esmyyyyyy, she said that everyone starting calling 911 because “we thought we were going to die” and described the situation as being “really scary.”

A TikTok video shared [email protected] shows people sliding down the pod, ending up pressed against a glass window.

One clip, shared by @pinedaivan17, shows a man hanging onto a rail “for dear life” to stop himself from dropping to the other side of the pod.

All passengers safely disembarked the ride and received refunds, according to Caesars Entertainment.