WATCH: Parents Of Murdered Border Patrol Agent Say The Feds Are Lying About Their Botched Gunrunning Operation

Brian Terry’s parents believe the government is hiding something from them about their son’s death, Fox News reports.



“Attorney General Eric Holder’s refusal to fully disclose the documents associated with Operation Fast and Furious and President Obama’s assertion of executive privilege serves to compound this tragedy. It denies the Terry family and the American people the truth,” they said in a statement Wednesday, published by Fox News.

(It should be noted that the documents in question are not associated with the operation itself, but with how the Attorney General’s office would be responding to the investigation.)

Through its so-called Fast and Furious operation, the federal government allowed illicit guns into Mexico in order to track the weapons and, ideally, find Mexico’s top drug bosses. The operation backfired when many of the guns apparently vanished.

Two of those guns were found where Terry was killed in December 2010, Fox reported.

Attorney General Eric Holder, who allegedly authorised the operation, has been on the hot seat ever since.

Check out this clip from Terry’s parents’ interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News:

