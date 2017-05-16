Watch paper cut straight through wood and plastic with ease

A YouTuber has shown how you can cut through wood or plastic using just two sheets of normal A4 paper.

He stuck two sheets of paper together and cut out a small circle from it and then attached it to a device that could rotate it.

As the paper rotates centrifugal force (inertial force directed away from the axis of rotation) makes its particles move outwards. This is what makes it rigid enough to cut through wood or plastic.

As soon as the paper stops spinning, it loses its cutting ability and becomes bendable again.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

