Google Goes For The Kill

Word broke today that Google will announce something of a Twitter-killer tomorrow. But unless the thing plays well with Facebook and Twitter, we don’t give it much of a chance.Truth is, Google hasn’t ever been very good at launching new consumer products. Gmail is big, but it’s no Yahoo Mail. They love Orkut in Brazil, but Orkut’s user base is dwarfed by Facebook’s 400 million monthly active users. Google Wave? Hah!

But here’s the thing: Google does have a backup plan for this.

Back in 2006, Google couldn’t get consumers to adopt Google Video, so it went out and bought YouTube instead. We think Google should do the same thing now to buy Twitter. It might take more than $2 billion, but Google can afford it. (They almost paid $550 million for Yelp! to solve a similar we-don’t-have-a-good-brand-in-local-just-dull-Google-pages problem.)

Here are our highlights from this developing story:

Enough, Google — Just Buy Twitter Already

Google Launching Twitter-Killer For Gmail!

Google And Twitter Sign Search Deal

10 Things Twitter’s Stolen Docs Taught Us

Why Google Wants Twitter

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b70a41500000000007ba68d/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Cat eats bird" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Photo: feverblue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.