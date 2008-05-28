Watch Out Time Warner, Cablevision: Verizon Takes One Step Closer To Wiring NYC For FiOS

Verizon just took a big step closer to getting a licence to wire all five boroughs of New York City for its FiOS TV network. Today New York City’s Franchise and Concession Review Committee voted unanimously to allow Verizon to proceed. The next step is approval from the Mayor’s office and the New York State Public Service Commission–both should be easy checkoffs.



After that, the real work begins for Verizon. Residents are concentrated in New York City, meaning many potential customers, but each building presents an engineering challenge, as does the city’s ageing infrastructure itself. “If we are successful in the last steps of the approval process, we will deliver on our promise to begin offering FiOS TV in parts of each of the five boroughs later this year,” said Monica Azare, Verizon senior vice president for New York and Connecticut.

The downside for consumers? Adding another video competitor won’t lower anyone’s cable TV/data bills, at least not for long. The NY Times reported on one Tarrytown, NY family that chose FiOS over Cablevision (CVC), and bundled their TV, data, phone and mobile service with Verizon. Monthly bill: $220.

Downside for Verizon? While it gets to move into more Time Warner Cable (TWC) and Cablevision turf, its been competing with Cablevision on Long Island for a few years now and hasn’t made much headway.

