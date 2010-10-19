Watch Out, Teens! 10% Of Your Parents Are Hacking In To Your Facebook Accounts

Attention, teenagers: your parents may be logging in to your Facebook account without your knowledge.



TRUSTe just released a report on privacy issues related to teens, their parents, and social networks. The most surprising result:

40% of parents said their teens had given them login access to their accounts, and another 10% said they had obtained access without their teens knowing about it.

Really? 1 in 10 parents think it’s OK to spy on their kids without their knowledge? That’s pretty disturbing.

