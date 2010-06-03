Watch Out Shorts: Obama Just Leaked Friday's Jobs Report

We missed this earlier, but it’s a little noteworthy.During his speech at Carnegie Mellon, Obama said to expect a “strong ” jobs report on Friday.

Would he stick his neck out like that if he didn’t have some idea?

Analysts are expecting unemployment of 9.8% and new job creation of 500K, so that’s the benchmark.

As Arthur Cutten at Jesse’s Cafe Americain observes: Maybe the shorts should take the warning.

