Watch Out Online Muckrakers, The Pentagon Thinks You're The Enemy

The Pentagon has added WikiLeaks.org, the site that lets people anonymously leak sensitive material online, to its list of threats to Army operations and information, reports The New York Times.



WikiLeaks is a non-profit organisation that serves as a repository for all kinds of sensitive, classified or otherwise secret information from often anonymous tipsters. Not surprisingly, the site is pretty controversial, but it has a record of breaking important stories. WikiLeaks won Amnesty International’s new media award in 2009.

On the one hand, civil libertarians will understandably be outraged that a website that is used to keep governments and corporations to account is regarded as a “threat” by, of all their bogeymen, the Pentagon.

On the other hand, it’s hard to argue with the brass’s logic: a site where people can anonymously post classified information is by definition a potential threat to military operations.

The Pentagon’s report is just speculative, spokesmen point out, and doesn’t mean that the Pentagon will do anything to try to shut down or block WikiLeaks. The report even speculates that WikiLeaks might actually be a CIA project.

