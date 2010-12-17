Watch Out Maryland, Your CDS Just Went Vertical

The U.S. muni bond market continues to trouble investors, and while there are some stand out worries (California, Illinois, New York), others are starting to crop up.



Maryland might be a serious concern if the spike in its CDS price is any sign.

According to Markit, the state is $1.6 billion short for its 2010 budget, and its pension fund has $33 billion unfunded.

In October, Maryland didn’t even make CMA Datavision’s top 11 states by default risk. Whether than will change now is unknown.

From Markit:

Photo: Markit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.