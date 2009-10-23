Watch Out Investors, Get Ready For More Countries To Smack You Like Brazil

Earlier this week, investors got a rude shock from Brazil, which decided to impose a tax on foreign investment in a bid to cool its currency and reduce stock market froth. American investors who thought it might be fun to play Brazil through, say, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), after seeing Rio win the Olympics, quickly took a 3% haircut.



Word to the wise. Brazil won’t be the last country to do this, as liquidity floods the world, and more emerging markets seek to slow down the excess.

Says the FT’s Lex column:

Latin America, particularly Chile and Colombia, has a history of using capital controls. So does Asia – although usually to prevent outflows (as did the US, in the 1960s and 1970s). Potential European Union members are different. Capital mobility is a condition of EU entry. Given that no country used controls during the depths of the financial crisis, it is improbable that they will now.

In the past, capital controls often smacked of desperation. But the crisis has lifted the stigma of such interventions. Indeed, policies that cool down hot money can be cast as the kind of prudential and anti-cyclical measures now in vogue. In the developing world, faster-than-expected recoveries and rising interest rates could foment a vicious carry trade. Capital controls could yet make a comeback.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.