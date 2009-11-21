Hey, Googlers, We're Downstairs!

Update 5: OK, We’re headed out. Thanks for the memories, Googlers! Let’s do this again sometime.

Update 4: We just met Ari Paparo! W00t! And let us tell you, he is anything but “low level.”

Update 3: Now we’re getting there. We just had a nice chat with a Googler about how Microsoft has a NIH mentality (Not Invented Here), while Google is still doing things like Google Wave.

Update 2: OK, so we’ve had one nice guest! WHERE IS EVERYONE ELSE?

Update: We’re downstairs at the Starbucks on 9th and 15th. Come say hello!

(We’re the guy in the grey suit working on a white MacBook. We promise not to talk in the first person plural in person.)

Earlier: SAI is moving!

…For a day!

…OK, for most of a day!

We’re packing up our laptops now and heading over to the Starbucks in Google’s building. We’re celebrating Google New York Week, blogging from the bleachers.

We’ll be there till about 4.

After that, we heard the place to go is the Frying Pan.

