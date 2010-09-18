Watch Out Google – Foursquare And Groupon Are Coming To Eat Your Lunch

Groupon offers one deal a day in cities around the world, and that basically gives local businesses a platform to advertise to a mass amount of potentially new customers. Zorik Gordon of local digital ad company ReachLocal says that local businesses could actually get more customers through group coupons than if they purchased search ads.



He explains why Google needs to watch out for companies likes Foursquare and Groupon when it comes to local advertising.

Don’t Miss…

– Jonah Peretti: The Twitter Universe Really Isn’t As Large As We Think It Is

– Jonah Peretti Explains Why A Picture Of Lindsay Lohan’s Side Boob Won’t Turn Viral

– LearnVest Founder: Here’s How To Get $4 Million In Funding In 4 Weeks

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.