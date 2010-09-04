Facebook Takes Another Shot At Google

Facebook is quickly moving in on Google’s search business.



It’s now testing searching results ranked by “likes.”

Google ranks search results based on lots of stuff – but mostly on how often pages are linked to from other highly-linked to pages.

This could, someday not too far off, end up being a serious disruption for Google.

From All Facebook: Another big upgrade from Facebook: the company is currently testing search results which display articles ranked by likes. Additionally, the results for searches now shows the results from all around the web based on two things: the number of likes and the number of friends who liked that object, most likely leveraging some of the technology shown in their recently approved patent. We first received reports of these search results showing up earlier yesterday.

