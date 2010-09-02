Watch Out For Vikram Pandit Today, He Is Uncomfortable In The Spotlight And Will Be In A Bad Mood

Citigroup’s CEO is rather unfairly compared to both Jamie Dimon (in charm) and Lloyd Blankfein (in profits) in a hit piece published today in the WSJ about his performance.



In the piece, we learn that Vikram Pandit is very sensitive to criticism, and will therefore be in a terrible mood today because the article is filled with nothing else.

From the Wall Street Journal:

He shuns most interviews, and he is prone to overreact to criticism no matter the source, be it The Wall Street Journal or a minor blog.

We think he means that Pandit doesn’t like stuff like this:

Vikram Pandit: Banker Of The Year (Yes – Really)

Bailed Out Vikram Pandit Orders A $350 Glass Of Wine

Dear Vikram Pandit: Wot?

Anyway, the hits at Pandit just keep on coming in this one.

He’s damned by faint praise:

Mr. Pandit is a talented and smart guy

Reminded how incredibly obvious it is that Goldman is much, much better:

There is no argument that Goldman has exceeded Citigroup in profits

And then Pandit is told that an analyst whom he hates knows more about Citigroup than he does:

Mr. Mayo is right to be sceptical. He has been covering Citi longer than anyone running it.

But the worst is this one:

He’s known as a hedge-fund manager who made his fortune in a bull market.

So not only is Pandit doing a sh*t job right now by some standards, the only good thing he’s known for doing in the past is profitting while it was easy and everyone else was profitting, too.

Needless to say, watch out for this guy today.

