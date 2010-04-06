Watch Out For RCNs, They Could Be The Risky Derivatives Ready To Explode Your Portfolio

Steve Pomeranz, of Pomeranz Financial Management spoke with CNBC today about the hidden threats of reverse convertible notes (RCNs), which could be hiding in your portfolio.
- 0:26 Watch out for reverse convertible notes, they aren’t bonds!
- 1:08 High yield is so enticing and its backed by a blue chip, but its not always safe
- 2:25 You are gambling with RCNs and the house is going to win
- 3:00 You can’t escape once you have them
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.