Hackers Are Flooding Pinterest With Weight Loss Ads And Butts

Pinterest users: Beware.

A hack is spreading weight loss ads and butt pics across the social network. If you noticed a suspicious pin on a friend’s account, don’t click it.

Multiple Pinterest accounts have been hacked and filled with spam, according to TechCrunch reporter Catherine Shu.

As Pinterest has grown to more than 70 million users, the network is more susceptible to attack. The Better Business Bureau sent out a scam alert earlier this month warning users to be careful about content that seems out of the ordinary. It particularly cautions against celebrity and beauty photos, giveaway offers, before and after diet pics, and. infographics.

Hackers most often access accounts through security holes in third-party apps (for example, ones that automatically post your pins on Twitter) or by inserting malicious code in the “Pin This” widget on other sites. To keep your account safe, report suspicious pins, check destination links for shady web addresses before you pin something, and be suspicious of third-party apps.

We reached out to Pinterest for comment. Below is what a hacked Pinterest account could look like:

