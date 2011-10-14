Watch Out! Downloading iOS 5 Could Automatically Erased All Your Apps

Apple seems to be having some difficulty with this new iOS release.
Planning on purchasing the 4S later this weekend, I wanted to test out the new iOS 5 with my 3GS.
Well, I connected my phone and started the download process.
The result – an entire system restore with ALL my purchased apps GONE!
You can see in the image below, there were a lot more apps yesterday.
WTF?!
Anyone looking to upgrade their iOS on their Apple device should either take extra precaution or wait a few more days until things get straightened out.
Anyone else have this problem?
Please share in comments.
