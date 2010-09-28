WATCH OUT! Don't Let Your Gmail Overflow

You’ve probably never thought about it because Google gives you so much storage, but it is actually possible to exceed the storage limit on your Gmail account.



Don’t let it happen to you!

Our friend at CNBC, John Carney, just tweeted, “Wow. I’m coming close to filling up my gmail account. 89% of space used.”

Reuters blogger Felix Salmon immediately responded: “Don’t make the same mistake I did! Pay your $5 now, before you forget!”

Felix’s nightmare:

He let his Gmail get overfull and then, even after paying $5 to increase his storage limit from 7.5 GB to 20 GB, had to go without service for more than 14 hours.

Google also refused to store any emails other people were sending to him until the upgrade was complete.

Google never warned him he was running out of space.

Go read about Felix’s Gmail nightmare in detail >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.