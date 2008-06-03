Watch Out, Craig: Wal-Mart Launching Free Online Classifieds

This looks about as likely to succeed as Wal-Mart’s online music store, or maybe digital video downloads: Reuters says Wal-Mart (WMT) is rolling out its own free classified service. The site launched in late May, and is still in beta, but shoppers can post or browse ads for cars, real estate, pets or jobs. No word if Wal-Mart is going for “casual encounters” as well.



The service is powered by Oodle, which scrapes classifieds from multiple sites on the Web. On offer right now:

A $74,000, 4-bedroom home in Birmingham, AL

A 1986 Chevy Dump Truck in Arizona for $7,500

A whole litter of Rat Terrier puppies in Florida for $200 apiece

Related:

Craigslist Countersues eBay For Launching “Craigslist Killer”

Wal-Mart’s Online Video Failure: Yet Another Lesson…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.