Watch Out CNN: New Twitter Search Capabilities Will Rule Breaking News

Twitter Tuesday announced new search capabilities that give it the upper hand as a breaking news destination over basically every other news organisation on the planet, from newspapers to cable networks to websites and everything in between.



When a new search begins to trend on Twitter, Twitter’s new API will send the query to Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service, where humans will categorize it to help make it more relevant to readers. Then Twitter can populate its Discover section with live, topical streams of news.

