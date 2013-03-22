Watch Out, CNBC—Here Comes LinkedIn TV

LinkedIn product chief Deep Nishar unveiled a surprising long-term vision for where the professional network is going.



One word: television.

At the Ignition Mobile conference in San Francisco Thursday, Nishar suggested that in 10 years, when you walk into a room with a television in the morning before you go to work, you won’t turn on a TV set and listen to an anchor read headlines selected by a producer.

Instead, you’ll see all the news you need to know from your network—much as you get from LinkedIn Today, the professional network’s personalised news service, on its website and mobile app today.

Nishar pointed out that we’re already watching television on 4-inch screens—smartphones—and 22-inch screens—monitors attached to our computers.

Once smart, connected televisions capable of running apps become mainstream, what’s stopping LinkedIn from becoming the equivalent of a cable channel?

