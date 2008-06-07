Watch Out Brian Williams: YouTube's New Amateur Reporter Channel

Want to see Brian Williams do his stuff, online? Head to MSNBC’s Web site. Want to see thousands of would-be Brians trying their own hand at video reporting/news reading? Head to YouTube, which has a gazillion of them. Some are even kind of good!



But how to find them all? YouTube’s helpful solution: Shove them all into a new reporter “channel”, just like the one the site offers for musicians, politicians, etc.

YouTube, by the way, isn’t the first to try aggregate the public’s impulse to play TV reporter; CNN’s ireport.com and Nowpublic are trying to do the same thing.

What does it mean for you, the YouTube viewer? It means that if you choose too, you’ll be seeing a lot more of this kind of stuff: mobile phone video of a protest of the Olympic torch relay in Australia; a Columbine Middle School student learning to read a TelePrompTer; and a Washington Post reporter who should probably stick to print.





