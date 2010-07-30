Bedbug Scare At Columbus Circle's Time Warner centre

Never before has the need for a New York City Bedbug Czar been so abundantly clear: The bloodsucking bastards are making a move on some of Manhattan’s priciest real estate. Maybe. The Related Companies, developer of the twin-towered Time Warner centre shopping mall/offices/hotel/condos complex, sent out this alert yesterday to company employees working in the 60 Columbus Circle side of the TWC compound, aka Related HQ:



To All Staff,

As you might already be aware, a minor bed bug condition was discovered at our 55th Street offices.

As a precautionary measure, we have engaged an exterminator to conduct an investigation on the, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors at 60 Columbus tonight beginning at approximately 6:30pm. The primary method for detection is a trained canine who will be accompanied by a handler as well as a Related employee. So, please do not be alarmed if you should see them walking the floors.

Again, this is only a proactive and precautionary inspection. You will be informed of the results as soon as I receive them.

Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions or concerns.

Thank you

Liz

Lizabeth Fuchs

Property Manager

The contaminated zone appears to be 423 West 55th Street, where Related has some offices. So what does this mean for the Time Warner centre penthouse trying to fetch $73 million? Well, if there are bed bugs in the building, expect the real estate brokers to commission a report proving that the critters can’t survive at that altitude.

