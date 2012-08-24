Watch Out Baldwin, Tony Danza May Want Dibs On Mayor Of NYC

Tony Danza … for mayor? Probably not.

Alec Baldwin may not be the only actor with political aspirations. Tony Danza made it seem like he may consider throwing his shoe in the race for mayor of New York City outside the premiere of new film, “Premium Rush,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.



“I’m of a certain age, and you see things, and you think maybe you could help,” said Danza. “You say: ‘Let me fix the city. Let me run for Mayor.'”

While sharing his views on local transportation, the “Who’s the Boss?” star doesn’t even know what party he’d run for, but thinks he could take on Baldwin.

Back in July, the “30 Rock” the actor suggested a run at mayor of NYC on Twitter when he teased his followers with the question: “Who should be the next mayor of the City of New York?”

Soon after, his brother Billy Baldwin told Pier’s Morgan his brother may seriously consider such a run.

“I think on one level it’s very real,” said Billy Baldwin. “I think he’s very committed and extremely bright and knowledgeable and I think he could do it and he could run,”.

As for Danza, at the end of the day, he’s not sure he’s the man for the position.

“Could I stand the scrutiny? I’m not sure.” said Danza. “It’s a tough job. And it’s not like anybody’s asking me.”

