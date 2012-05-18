Watch Our favourite Donna Summer-Themed 'SNL' Skit

In honour of our disco queen Donna Summer‘s untimely passing today at age 63, we wanted to share some of our favourite videos of the singer with you. We know you’re excited but just “simmer down now” and then say that backwards. Watch below.
Now watch some of Donna Summer’s past hits performed live:
READ: Donna Summer dead at 63 >
