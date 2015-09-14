Watch the all-new Miata take on the classic, original Miata in a race

There’s a new Mazda MX-5, known more colloquially as the “Miata,” on the block. The latest generation of the beloved roadster is set to arrive in late 2015.

A quarter-century after its introduction, the frisky little drop-top has been steadily improved. It’s gotten bigger and faster. But how much faster?

Mazda decided to find out, heading to race track in Spain and pitting a first-generation MX-5 against the latest model and filming the excitement. A pair of endurance racers were recruited: Jade Paveley to pilot the 1990 Miata; and Owen Mildenhall to helm the new MX-5.

The earliest Miata managed only 116 horsepower. With a larger engine, the new MX-5 cranks out 155. At a race track in Spain, Mazda’s thinking was that such a power differential translates into 4 seconds, so that’s how much of a head start Paveley got.

Would she be able to hold her lead?

Jade Paveley gets the older, slower Miata -- but a 4-second head start. Will she be able to drive the little roadster well enough to maintain her lead? Screenshot via YouTube Owen Mildenhall got behind the wheel of the much-improved MX-5. But will better handling, better suspension, and more horsepower be enough? Driving skill can still win races, and Paveley has a head start! Screenshot via YouTube Green flag means go! Screenshot via YouTube And the original Miata is off! Screenshot via YouTube Paveley will put the pedal down for a full 4 seconds before her competition can get off the start line. Screenshot via YouTube Waiting ... waiting ... waiting ... the worst part of racing. Screenshot via YouTube But finally away -- and picking up speed fast. The graphic in the upper-right-hand corner shows how far apart the two cars are on the track. Screenshot via YouTube The 2015 MX-5 is a much better race car. Years of racing have led Mazda to make numerous improvements. By all rights, the new MX-5 should catch up. Screenshot via YouTube But this very well-preserved example of the first-gen car is no slouch. And with a good driver at the controls, it can be a lot quicker than its limited power would indicate. Screenshot via YouTube Around the turn ... Screenshot via YouTube ... the new MX-5 is closing fast. Screenshot via YouTube He's got her in his sights. Screenshot via YouTube The 2015 MX-5 can handle these hard corners. Look at how Mildenhall is leaning into that turn. Screenshot via YouTube Notice a big difference between the original model and the new car: the pop-up headlights went away over a decade ago. Screenshot via YouTube Getting closer! Will Jade be able to hold him off? Screenshot via YouTube About as close as you can get! Bumper to bumper! Screenshot via YouTube That's tight racing! Screenshot via YouTube Now Owen is really asking the car to perform. Screenshot via YouTube The home stretch! Screenshot via YouTube And Jade can't hold off the pass at the finish. Mildenhall has the extra horsepower and he uses it at just the right moment. Screenshot via YouTube It's a win for the new MX-5 ... Screenshot via YouTube ... and a second for the original. Screenshot via YouTube Victory! Screenshot via YouTube Defeat. Screenshot via YouTube Pretty impressive that it came down to a run for the finish line. The original Miata remains a good sparring partner on the track, even with 25-year-old technology. Screenshot via YouTube

