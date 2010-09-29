Bill O'Reilly To Jon Stewart: Glenn Beck "Doesn't Know Who You Are"

In case you missed it last night, here’s round two of Jon Stewart and Bill O’Reilly’s one-two punch of mutual guest appearances. (Each has promoted his new book on the other’s show.) This time around, they discuss Glenn Beck, Sarah Palin and Stewart’s “Rally to Restore Sanity.” We’ll say it again: great TV.



