Watch One Of Andrew Lohse's Dartmouth Frat Brothers Finish 10 Shots Of Tequila In About 30 Seconds

Rolling Stone’s long piece about Dartmouth frat hazing, inspired by an editorial written by Sigma Alpha Epsilon brother Andrew Lohse, is pretty graphic — but it also has a ‘see it to believe it’ kind of quality.



So we thought you should see it.

We found a video of one of Andrew Lohse’s brother killing 10 shots of tequila on YouTube. If the Rolling Stone article doesn’t make you feel a little queasy, this probably will. If it doesn’t, maybe you were meant for Dartmouth frat life.

The brother in the video below caps off his performance by yelling “I AM ALL THAT IS MAN.”

Kudos, kid.

(And if this isn’t enough for you, check out what else Dartmouth frat boys do here.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

