Watch One Fan's Crazy YouTube Reaction To The Kristen Stewart Cheating Scandal

Twi-hards had a tough day Wednesday after it was revealed that Kristen Stewart cheated on their beloved Robert Pattinson with her “Snow White and The Huntsman” director, Rupert Sanders.



While some Robsten fans have since taken to Twitter to express their anger at the current situation, others have posted extremely emotional YouTube videos.

Watch one Pattinson super fan completely break down after hearing yesterday’s news.The video has over 273,000 hits and counting.

Make sure to watch until the 3:15 mark but warning: she uses a four-letter word more than once.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

