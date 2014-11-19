WATCH: On The Sidelines Of The G20 In Brisbane Police Started Doing The Nutbush

A YouTube video has emerged of police officers in Brisbane dancing to Tina Turner on a footpath during the G20.

The video, titled “G20 Brisbane Police accepting the Nutbush challenge”, has been viewed more than 14,500 times at the time of writing.

It shows seven police doing the Nutbush City Limits dance outside an Irish pub in Brisbane.

Across the road are a bunch of ladies also cutting lose.

Here’s the video.

H/t @LukeHopewell

