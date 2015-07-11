Watch Omar Sharif in the trailer for one of the greatest movies of all time, 'Lawrence of Arabia'

Oscar nominated actor Omar Sharif died Friday at age 83 after suffering a heart attack on Friday afternoon in a hospital in Cairo, his agent said.

This was one of his most famous movies, and in fact one of the most famous of all time, which he starred with with Peter O’Toole. Enjoy the trip down memory lane.

