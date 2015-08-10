WATCH: Olivia Newton-John and her daughter have released this bizarre music video in Las Vegas

In a strange collaboration, Olivia Newton-John and her 29-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, have released a song in Las Vegas called “You Have to Believe”.

In the music clip, which features DJ Dave Aude, Lattanzi appears scantily dressed alongside her 66-year-old mother, as the pair sing to a techno remix beat.

Throw in the addition of topless male models and it makes for really bizarre viewing.

Here’s a look.

Set in Las Vegas, the music video starts with animation before introducing the women.

It then shows Lattanzi walking through, what looks like, an abandoned theme park called “Fantasia”.

Newton-John, who is famous for her role in Grease in 1978, is shown in a soft white light.

While her daughter is shown in a more seductive manner.

But we’re going to have to wait and see what happens, because the release was just a taster.

Here’s a trailer of the clip to see for yourself.

