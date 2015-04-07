Watch Obama try to calm down screaming children during bee bombardment

ABC News President Barack Obama attempting to read an Easter book to children.

President Barack Obama’s Easter celebration on Monday was spoiled by a swarm of bees.

According to Politico, a bee attack hit while Obama started reading “Where the Wild Things Are” to children during the annual Easter Egg Roll event.

“They sting. They’re scary!” the children shrieked. “Ahhhhhhhhhh!”

Obama, smiling, tried to console them.

“Oh no, it’s the bees!” he joked. “It’s ok guys, bees are good. They won’t harm nothing. They won’t sting you.”

The children’s screams continued. Obama suggested the book he was reading to them should inspire courage.

“Hold on! Hold on! You guys are Wild Things, you’re not supposed to be scared of bees when you’re a Wild Thing!” he told them.

Watch the incident below via ABC News:

