Watch Obama read mean tweets about himself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

President Barack Obama went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night and did a segment on the mean tweets that are posted about him.

This is a recurring segment on the show, but it usually features celebrities.

“From time to time, we give celebrities a chance to read some of the mean things people tweet about them, and tonight, we extended that same courtesy to our commander in chief,” Kimmel said to laughs from the audience.

Obama, in his typical deadpan style, read the tweets aloud as they flashed on the screen beneath him.

Here are some samples:

Obama’s hair is looking grayer these days. Can’t imagine why since he doesn’t seem to be one bit worried about all that’s going on. Is there any way we could fly Obama to some golf course halfway around the world and just leave him there? (To which Obama replied: “I think that’s a great idea.”) A 30 rack of coors light is $US23 now at Sun Stop. Thanks, Obama.

Obama also did an interview with Kimmel in which he discussed Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, revived protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and life in the White House.

You can watch the full tweet segment here:

