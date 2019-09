The New York Times Bits blog today published two timelapsed heatmap videos showing how site activity fluctuated during June 25, 2009, the day Michael Jackson died.



They’re worth watching for two reasons:

To see the world wake-up and log-on in the morning

To see the sudden burst of activity around 5:30, after MJ’s death.

Watch →

