WATCH NOW: Funny Or Die's R-Rated Spoof 'The Honest Bachelor'

Actor/comedian David Spade traded in his long blonde locks for a darker ‘do with bangs to impersonate ABC “Bachelor” Ben Flajnik in this hilarious video spoof titled “The Honest Bachelor.”



After entering a room full of the actual hopeful ladies through some expert editing, Spade announces “The bangs are here, I’ll make this brief because I know those dresses are rented” and goes on to insult every woman in the room with his crude humour.

“As history shows, most of you will fall in love with me within minutes, for some inexplicable reason, maybe because of bad parenting, low self-esteem, or a combination of the two.”

And that’s tame compared to the rest of the insults hurled by Spade.

Watch (and laugh) below.



The Honest Bachelor from David Spade



