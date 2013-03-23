Watch Nokia CEO Stephen Elop Throw A Reporter's iPhone On The Floor

In an interview with a Finnish television reporter, Nokia CEO Stephen Elop took a moment to verbally and physically bash the iPhone.



A lot of people are passing the clip around today, so we thought we’d share it with you too.

The reporter asked Elop about the Lumia 928, a device that’s rumoured to launch on Verizon soon. Elop refused to comment on the rumour, so the reporter pulled out his iPhone and said he’s rooting for Nokia to make a new phone.

“I don’t want to have an iPhone,” the reporter said.

“Oh, how embarrassing,” Elop said when he saw the iPhone. “I can take care of that for you.”

Then he snatched the iPhone from the reporter’s hand and chucked it off camera. You can hear the iPhone make thud on the floor.

The reporter, to his credit, didn’t even blink. He kept asking about the rumoured Lumia 928.

Elop said he’d replace the discarded iPhone with a Nokia phone.

